LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fox Business Network (FOXA.O), host of Tuesday’s Republican presidential debates, will live stream the events for free on the foxbusiness.com website, a spokeswoman for the channel said on Thursday.

Some other networks have required proof of a cable subscription to watch their debates online.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.