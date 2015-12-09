Media General rejects Nexstar's offer, open to talks

(Reuters) - U.S. regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc on Wednesday rejected a takeover bid from Nexstar Broadcasting Inc saying the offer was at a discount to its earlier proposal.

Nexstar had increased its cash-and-stock offer to about $16.31 per Media General share, based on Tuesday’s close, from its previous offer of $14.50 per share.

Media General said it was unclear from Nexstar’s statement if the current proposal was indeed its best and final proposal.

Instead, Media General made a counter proposal of about $18.61 per Nexstar share.

Media General said it was open to discussing an improved proposal from Nexstar and continues to recommend the proposed deal with Meredith Corp.

Nexstar’s shares closed at $54.17 on Wednesday, while Media General’s closed at $14.48.