a year ago
Nexstar wins U.S. antitrust approval to merge with Media General
September 2, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Nexstar wins U.S. antitrust approval to merge with Media General

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nexstar Broadcast Group (NXST.O) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Media General Corp MEG.N on condition that it sell seven television stations, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The $4.6 billion deal had been announced in January. It is also being reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Justice Department said that the sale of seven stations in six different markets was needed to prevent a rise in the prices of television advertising and an increase in fees charged to online distributors to broadcast TV shows.

Nexstar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The stations to be sold are: two in Lafayette, Louisiana and one each in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Roanoke-Lynchburg, Virginia, Terre Haute and Fort Wayne, Indiana and Quad Cities at the border of Iowa and Illinois.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

