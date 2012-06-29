FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Media General to record charge on sale of newspapers
June 29, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Media General to record charge on sale of newspapers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Broadcaster and publisher Media General Inc said it will record a charge of $105 million to $115 million in the second quarter following the sale of some of its newspapers.

Media General agreed in May to sell 63 daily and weekly newspapers to World Media Inc, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, for $142 million. It completed the sale earlier this week.

The sale did not include newspapers in Media General’s Tampa, Florida division.

The company, which publishes newspapers like the Tampa Tribune and owns TV station WFLA-TV, has been battling rising publishing costs and dwindling ad revenue.

Media General also received a $400 million loan and a $45 million credit line provision from Berkshire in May.

The company plans to use proceeds from its newspaper sale to pay debt.

Media General shares, which have lost 31 percent value in nearly three months, closed at $4.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

