Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts while hanging from the net after missing a goal against Eibar during their La Liga match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in this October 18, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Mediapro, which acquired a package of television rights to screen Spanish soccer league matches for the next three seasons in early December, is open to offers for those rights, a source said on Friday.

Spain’s La Liga soccer league awarded TV packages to Mediapro for 1.9 billion euros ($2.06 billion) and to Telefonica unit DTS for 750 million euros.