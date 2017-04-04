FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Spain's Mediapro under investigation for anti-competitive practices
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 4, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 5 months ago

Spain's Mediapro under investigation for anti-competitive practices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's anti-trust watchdog said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into Mediapro, the country's largest sports broadcasting rights firm which is currently up for sale, for possible anti-competitive practices.

Mediapro, which owns the rights to distribute the La Liga soccer championship, was suspected of applying "discriminatory and unequal business conditions" to online paid-TV operators, the CNMC watchdog said in a statement.

A Mediapro spokeswoman said the company believed it had not committed any offence.

The investigation started after a complaint by Obwan Networks and Services (Obwan), which sells Spanish sports content on paid-TV platform Opensport, the CNMC said.

Mediapro's two flagship sports channels beIN Sports and beIn LaLiga were at the center of the investigation, it said.

The CNMC said it had not yet determined the final result of the investigation and the proceedings could last a maximum of 18 months.

Reuters reported in December that Mediapro had received 10 bids for a 30 percent to 50 percent stake, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, which valued the company at over 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

Since then, the number of firms bidding for Mediapro has decreased, a source close to the matter said.

Reporting by Robert Hetz and Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado and Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.