Mediaset CFO says no tower deal on table with Telecom Italia

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset’s (MS.MI) CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday that the company’s EI Towers (EIT.MI) unit would take part in an expected consolidation of the market but added there was no agreement for a possible purchase of Telecom Italia’s (TLIT.MI) towers.

“There is no deal on the table,” Giordani told analysts on a conference call to present his company’s nine-month results.

Telecom Italia unveiled last week a 4 billion euro plan to fix its balance sheet and fund investments that envisages the sale of mobile towers in Italy and Brazil.