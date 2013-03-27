FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset shares up amid short covering on advertising outlook
#Global Markets
March 27, 2013 / 8:49 AM / 5 years ago

Mediaset shares up amid short covering on advertising outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI), controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, were higher in early trade on Wedesday as traders cited management comments of a possible stabilization of the advertising market.

“Management yesterday indicated April as a possible turning point for the advertising market,” a Milan trader said.

Two traders said the stock was one of the most shorted on Italy’s blue-chip index, adding the market was covering after Tuesday’s results.

Mediaset posted its first ever annual net loss on Tuesday but said clients were anticipating a possible stabilization of the advertising market in the second half of the year.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni

