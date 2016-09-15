FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

First hearing in Mediaset-Vivendi dispute on March 21: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The first court hearing over a disputed pay-TV deal between Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) and French media giant Vivendi (VIV.PA) will be held on March 21, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is suing Vivendi for damages after it backed away from an April deal to take full control of the Italian group's pay-TV unit Premium.

Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, has said the binding share-swap agreement it signed in April could be void after Sept. 30.

Mediaset has still not decided whether it will ask the court to fast-track proceedings, sources familiar with the matter said.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
