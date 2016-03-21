FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi eyeing Mediaset contents deal not group: Berlusconi to radio
March 21, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Vivendi eyeing Mediaset contents deal not group: Berlusconi to radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN (Reuters) - Vivendi (VIV.PA) is interested to collaborate with Mediaset (MS.MI) on content, but the French media group is not after the Italian broadcaster, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose family controls Mediaset, told a radio station on Monday.

The comments made to RTL 102.5 radio followed a report in daily La Repubblica which said Vivendi and Mediaset had reached “an agreement in principle” that would include a share swap and lead to collaboration on pay-TV content to counter Netflix’s (NFLX.O) expansion in southern Europe.

Mediaset shares reversed earlier gains after Berlusconi’s remarks, which were tweeted by the radio, and were down 1 percent by 0830 GMT.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za

