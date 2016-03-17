Mediaset's CEO given 14 month jail sentence in appeals trial

MILAN (Reuters) - An appeals court on Thursday sentenced Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi to 14 months in prison over alleged tax evasion at the Italian group’s broadcast rights arm Mediatrade, overturning a previous acquittal.

The court also handed down the same jail sentence to Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri, finding both him and Berlusconi guilty for one of three tax years considered for the case.

The acquittal was confirmed for the other six people indicted in the trial, including Los Angeles-based producer Frank Agrama.

Mediaset said in a statement it was astonished by the decision since the first ruling in 2014 had been reached after “a long and in-depth debate” which lasted more than three years.

Prosecutors accuse Mediatrade of having acquired film and television rights at inflated prices to pay lower taxes and then recouping some of the funds through foreign bank accounts.

Mediaset said that the film rights that were part of Thursday’s decision have been accounted for in the relevant years and in line with tax laws and transparency criteria.

The broadcaster added it had full confidence that the innocence of both Berlusconi and Confalonieri would be re-established in Italy’s highest appeals court during the third and final stage of the trial.

Both Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Confalonieri have always denied any wrongdoing.