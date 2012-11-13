Mediaset says too early to comment on 2012 dividend

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset (MS.MI) is focusing on bolstering its balance sheet and it is too early to comment on the dividend pay out for 2012, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

“It’s too early. We have wait for the spring,” Marco Giordani told an analyst conference call when asked whether it was fair to assume a dividend cut for 2012.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mediaset announced a boost to its cost-cutting program as it reported its first quarterly loss ever.