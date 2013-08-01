FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset says Italian advertising sales rose in July
August 1, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Mediaset says Italian advertising sales rose in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset, Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Thursday advertising sales in July rose 4 percent, the first rise in nearly two years.

Mediaset said Italy advertising sales were expected to rise also in August after dropping to 1.062 billion euros ($1.41 billion) in the first half from 1.286 billion euros a year ago.

“These first important signs of greater dynamism strengthen expectations of a stabilization of the market in the second part of the year,” it said in a statement after the market closed.

Mediaset said its board had approved the issue of a bond of up to 500 million euros by the end of 2014. It said it was ahead of schedule in its three-year cost cutting plan.

Net profit fell to 30.1 million euros in the first half from 42.8 million euros a year earlier.

(Corrects net profit comparative figure in last paragraph to 42.8 million euros from 37.6 million)

Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

