FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset does not see any pay-tv partnership for time being
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
August 1, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Mediaset does not see any pay-tv partnership for time being

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Thursday it did not expect to forge any partnership for its unprofitable pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium at the moment.

“We have a standalone plan, it’s on track and we are not envisaging any pay-TV partnership for the time being,” CFO Marco Giordani told analysts in a conference call after releasing first-half results that showed a lower net profit.

There was speculation in July of a possible tie-up for Mediaset Premium, with media reports citing France’s Canal+, Al Jazeera and Rupert Murdoch’s Sky Italia as possible candidates.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.