Mediaset does not expect deal on new pay-TV investor shortly

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday he did not expect a deal for a new investor in the Italian group’s pay TV business Mediaset Premium to be reached shortly.

“Do not expect a deal shortly,” he told an analyst conference call following the release of quarterly results.

He said the group was in talks with many operators and not only with Vivendi and Al Jazeera.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in October talks with Al Jazeera and Vivendi over the sale of a stake in Mediaset Premium were slowing down due partly to its high price tag.