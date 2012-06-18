FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy prosecutors seek jail for Berlusconi in TV rights trial
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Italy prosecutors seek jail for Berlusconi in TV rights trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi makes a face as he attends a meeting in Rome October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors asked on Monday a court to sentence former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to 3 years and eight months in jail on fraud charges in connection with the purchase of broadcasting rights by his Mediaset television company.

Prosecutors also asked the Milan court a jail sentence of 3 years and 4 months for Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri.

Berlusconi and other executives at Mediaset are accused of inflating the price paid for acquiring television rights via offshore companies controlled by Berlusconi, skimming off part of the sum declared to create illegal slush funds.

Berlusconi and all other defendants in the trial have denied the accusations.

Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.