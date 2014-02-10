Mediaset wins Italian TV rights for Champions League soccer

The UEFA Champions League logo is seen during the draw ceremony for the 2013/2014 Champions League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte-Carlo August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet

MILAN (Reuters) - European soccer’s governing body UEFA awarded television broadcaster Mediaset the exclusive rights to show in Italy all live Champions League matches and their highlights for the seasons between 2015-2018, the company said on Monday.

UEFA awarded Italy’s biggest commercial television broadcaster the rights for all live matches transmitted via Mediaset’s pay-TV channels and also for selected matches that can be seen for free on its network.

The rights also include permission to transmit all recorded matches and highlights in addition to live streaming of the games on all fixed and mobile devices, the company said in a statement. No value for the deal was given.

Shares in Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, closed up 1 percent at 3.92 euros on Monday, outperforming a flat Milan blue-chip index. The group competes in Italy with News Corp’s Italian unit Sky Italia.