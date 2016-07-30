FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Vivendi CEO says no plan to take over Mediaset
July 30, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Vivendi CEO says no plan to take over Mediaset

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. Picture taken April 8, 2015.Gonzalo Fuentes/File photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Vivendi's Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Saturday:

* Vivendi has never considered taking over Mediaset.

* A merger between Mediaset and Telecom Italia "is not our goal and is not on our agenda."

* Vivendi open to discuss all options to rebuild trust after misunderstanding over its intentions regarding Mediaset.

* The original contract related to Mediaset Premium cannot be honoured because it is no longer thinkable to separate the group's pay-TV arm from Mediaset, based on Mediaset Premium's financials.

* A Deloitte analysis of Mediaset Premium produced figures that are different from those provided by Mediaset.

* Vivendi sent a letter to Mediaset on May 20 to explain the situation and ask it to find a solution that would take into account the different figures.

* Mediaset's decision on Monday to issue a statement has made public a discussion that was supposed to remain private.

* French tycoon Vincent Bollore has backed away from a deal to buy the pay-TV business of Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset in an unexpected move that the Italian broadcaster's biggest shareholder said could lead to a full takeover.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
