8 months ago
December 13, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 8 months ago

Mediaset's top investor files complaint against Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset's (MS.MI) top shareholder Fininvest said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint with prosecutors in Milan and market regulator Consob against French media giant Vivendi (VIV.PA), citing market manipulation.

The move follows Vivendi's announcement that it owns 3 percent of the Italian broadcaster and plans to raise that to a 20 percent stake.

Mediaset shares jumped as much as 36 percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day gain on record, triggering an automatic temporary suspension from trading.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini

