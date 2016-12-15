FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 1:39 PM / 8 months ago

Italy's 5-Star says government should not step in to guard Mediaset from Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's opposition 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday warned the government against any intervention to protect Italian broadcaster Mediaset, in which French billionaire Vincent Bollore is aggressively raising his stake.

Bollore's media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in former premier Silvio Berlusconi's media firm to 20 percent, prompting a warning from Rome.

"It is totally inappropriate for the government to intervene to protect Mediaset," 5-Star, which is the largest opposition party, said in a statement.

"Mediaset is a totally private company and it is certainly no more strategic than Unicredit (bank) and other companies that have ended up in French hands."

Reporting by Isla Binnie

