FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Italy's Mediaset, Sky in advanced talks over pay-TV unit sale: report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 17, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 6 months ago

Italy's Mediaset, Sky in advanced talks over pay-TV unit sale: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Talks between Italy's Mediaset (MS.MI) and rival Sky (SKYB.L) for the sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit Premium are at an advanced stage, Italian daily il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday, without citing sources.

"The negotiations are ongoing... and are now accelerating," reports the financial newspaper, saying the two groups got back to deal talks after the Milan-based TV group failed to reach an agreement with France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) last year.

"There may be room to reach an agreement soon," added the report, without citing sources.

Mediaset and Sky were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported in November that two sources close to the matter said Mediaset and Sky's Italian unit were in contact over a possible deal concerning Premium.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.