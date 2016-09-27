FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mediaset to proceed with legal action against Vivendi: source
September 27, 2016 / 4:24 PM / a year ago

Mediaset to proceed with legal action against Vivendi: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 file photo.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) has given management a mandate to press ahead with legal action against Vivendi (VIV.PA) over a disputed pay-TV deal, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after the French media giant did not come up with an alternative proposal to resolve the situation, the source said.

Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is suing Vivendi for damages after it backed away from an April deal to take full control of the Italian group's pay-TV unit Premium.

"The board has given managers a mandate to proceed, if opportune, with new actions to speed up execution of the contract," the source said.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes

