8 months ago
Italy minister met Vivendi CEO on Friday in Rome: source
December 16, 2016 / 2:08 PM / 8 months ago

Italy minister met Vivendi CEO on Friday in Rome: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda talks during an interview with Reuters in his office in Rome, Italy November 25, 2016.Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda met Vivendi (VIV.PA) Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine in Rome on Friday, a source close to the matter said without providing details.

Calenda on Wednesday cautioned the French media group against launching a hostile takeover of Mediaset (MS.MI) because he said it was a strategic sector for the country, a view repeated by Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni late on Thursday.

De Puyfontaine was in Rome for a Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) board meeting. Vivendi is Telecom Italia's top shareholder.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie

