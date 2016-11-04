The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN The first court hearing to decide on a request by Italy's Mediaset (MS.MI) to seize a 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi (VIV.PA) in a pay-TV dispute has been postponed to Nov. 23, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The hearing was originally set for November 8.

In October the Italian broadcaster filed the request with a Milan-based court as it accused the French media group of reneging an April agreement to buy its pay-TV unit Premium.

Under the share-swap deal Vivendi would acquire full ownership of Premium and the two groups would get a 3.5 percent stake in each other.

The two groups have been feuding since July when Vivendi said it would back out of the accord on the basis that Premium's financial forecasts had changed.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Giulia Segreti)