a year ago
Vivendi CEO optimistic over possible solution for Mediaset pay-TV row
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
September 30, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Vivendi CEO optimistic over possible solution for Mediaset pay-TV row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Vivendi (VIV.PA) is hopeful it can resolve a dispute with Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) over a contested pay-TV deal, the CEO of the French media group Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Friday.

Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is seeking damages from Vivendi after it backed away from an April accord to take full control of the Italian group's pay-TV unit Premium.

"We are optimistic about Mediaset. Perhaps we will find a solution," Puyfontaine told journalists after attending a board meeting of telecoms group Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) in Milan.

Vivendi CEO declined to comment on a possible new proposal from the French group to Mediaset.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
