7 months ago
Italian regulator to summon Mediaset in early February over Vivendi probe: source
#Deals
January 25, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 7 months ago

Italian regulator to summon Mediaset in early February over Vivendi probe: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian communications authority (AGCOM) will summon private broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) at the beginning of February over its investigation into the stake-building by France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) in the Milan-based group, a source said on Wednesday.

The probe, opened on Dec. 21 following a complaint by Mediaset, has to be completed within 120 days but can be extended by a further 60 days.

Italy's anti-trust regulations prevent companies from having an excessive market share both in telecommunications and media.

Vivendi has 29.9 percent of Mediaset's voting rights and also owns a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti

