France's Mediawan looks to raise $343 million in IPO to fund buys

PARIS (Reuters) - Mediawan, a company set up to buy European media and entertainment businesses, said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 300 million euros ($342 million) by listing shares on the Euronext Paris stock exchange this month.

Mediawan said it set a target of 24 months to complete its first acquisition and aimed to become one of Europe’s biggest media and content groups.

The company was set up by Pierre-Antoine Capton, founder of French media producer 3e Oeil Productions, and Le Monde newspaper and L‘Obs magazine co-owners Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Niel founded telecom group Iliad while Pigasse is global head of mergers and acquisitions at Lazard Group.

“Drawing on our respective experience in a media world in full consolidation, we said to ourselves that it was the right time to join together to do what we know how to do on a bigger scale,” Capton told Reuters in an interview.

Capton is chief executive of Mediawan. Niel and Pigasse are members of the supervisory board, while their partner at Le Monde and L‘Obs, Pierre Berge, is chairman.

“The idea is to create value through new brands and content,” Capton said. “The idea is absolutely not to bring along the assets each of us own already.”

Mediawan has identified potential targets but no discussions will begin before the April 22 listing, Capton said, adding that the company would have a war chest of up to a billion euros.

“The idea is to be in content, and why not in distribution,” he added. “We’re not ruling out anything at this stage. That said, the written press is not a priority for now.”

JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Societe Generale is acting as joint bookrunner, Mediawan said.

The company and its founders are being advised by Norton Rose Fulbright LLP and Racine, the joint bookrunners by White & Case LLP.