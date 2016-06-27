FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medicines Co's antibiotic succeeds in late-stage trial
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 27, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Medicines Co's antibiotic succeeds in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Medicines Co said its experimental antibiotic met the main goals of a late-stage trial on patients with complicated urinary tract infections.

The drug, Carbavance (meropenem-vaborbactam), also demonstrated statistical superiority over piperacillin-tazobactam, a combination of existing antibiotic treatments, the company said in a statement.

Medicines Co said it expects to submit a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration early next year.

Lately, drugmakers globally have renewed efforts to develop new antibiotics as bugs become more and more resistant to existing treatments.

In the United States alone, antibiotic-resistant bacteria causes 2 million serious infections and 23,000 deaths annually, according to U.S. health officials.

Medicines Co’s shares were marginally higher, up 0.7 percent at $33.49, in late morning trading.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.