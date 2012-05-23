FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MediciNova asthma drug fails trial; shares crash
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 23, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

MediciNova asthma drug fails trial; shares crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company MediciNova Inc said its experimental asthma drug failed to meet the main goal of a second mid-stage trial, sending its shares down as much as 51 percent in extended trade.

MediciNova, which is testing MN-221 as a treatment for acute asthma attacks not responsive to standard therapy, said the drug showed no improvement when compared with a placebo.

MN-221 looks to treat the condition by bypassing constricted airways to deliver the drug directly into the lungs. It aims to improve FEV1 ratio when compared with a placebo.

FEV1 ratio measures volume of air exhaled in the first second.

The trial, however, demonstrated a reduction in hospital admissions when MN-221 was added to standard treatments, the company said in a statement.

MediciNova, which said there were three serious adverse events in the trial, plans to continue development of the drug.

Shares in the San Diego, California-based company fell 51 percent to $1.35 in extended trade. They closed at $2.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.