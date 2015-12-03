Che Banca! CEO says Barclays buy to lift profit from 2016-17

MILAN (Reuters) - The acquisition of Barclays’ branches in Italy is a transformational deal for Mediobanca’s retail arm CheBanca! and will have a small positive impact on profits from the 2016-17 financial year, the chief executive of CheBanca! said in an interview.

Investment bank Mediobanca earlier on Thursday announced that it would buy from Barclays 89 branches in Italy with 220,000 clients, residential mortgage loans worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.1 billion) and 550 staff.

Under the deal, Barclays is paying CheBanca! 237 million euros, a sum which CheBanca! CEO Gian Luca Sichel described as a “dowry” for restructuring and revamp charges. He did not rule out that some of the branches could be closed.

“This operation immediately gives us the scale in asset management that we needed and allows us to take a leap forward,” Sichel told Reuters.

He said the growth plans of CheBanca! did not end with the acquisition, but that over the next 12 months he will focus squarely on this deal.