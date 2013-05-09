Mediobanca dragged into the red by Generali investment

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) was dragged into the red in the last quarter, hit by losses deriving from its stake in insurer Generali (GASI.MI) and shrinking margins due to the worsening Italian economy.

Mediobanca, Generali’s largest investor, uses the so-called “equity method” to account for its investments. This involves reporting a slice of Generali’s net loss or net profit that is proportionate to the bank’s 13.24 percent stake.

Italy’s best-known investment bank consolidates the resultant pro rata charge or profit with a quarterly delay and was therefore hit by a charge of nearly 140 million euros ($183.3 million) deriving from the 1.04 billion loss posted by Generali at the end of 2012.

The bank’s Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said on Thursday hefty writedowns carried out by Generali last year had allowed a “more realistic valuation of its assets”, adding he expects Mediobanca to profit from its Generali stake in future.

The Generali loss meant Mediobanca posted a fiscal third-quarter net loss of 86.6 million euros, slightly better than an expected loss of 95 million according to a consensus of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

Despite the loss, Mediobanca, the first Italian bank to report quarterly results so far this year, was able to further improve its capital ratios, among the strongest in the domestic banking sector, and continued to cut costs.

The company’s Tier 1 ratio, a measure of capital strength, rose to 12 percent from 11.8 percent at the end of December.

Over the first nine months of its fiscal year, the bank increased provisions on bad loans by 11 percent to 364 million euros. Non-performing loans are rising at a worrying pace in Italy due to a protracted economic crisis.

Generali CEO Mario Greco, appointed with the support of Mediobanca, is pushing through a tough restructuring that involved heavy writedowns and losses at the end of 2012, but has lifted its shares as investors bet on future returns.

Shares in Mediobanca closed down 2.7 percent, in line with generally weak Italian banking shares. The stock has risen nearly 40 percent in the last 12 months, helped by a sharp recovery in Generali’s own share performance.

Analysts say the main catalyst for Mediobanca stock will be a strategic plan due to be unveiled on June 21. ($1 = 0.7637 euros)