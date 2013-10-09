FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol begins selling off Mediobanca stake
October 9, 2013 / 5:28 PM / 4 years ago

Unipol begins selling off Mediobanca stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) has started selling off its stake in investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), as demanded by the country’s competition regulator in return for approving its takeover of debt-stricken rival Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI.

Market sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the Bologna-based insurer was selling a 2.7 percent stake in Mediobanca through a share placing.

Unipol acquired control of a 3.83 percent stake in Mediobanca with the Fondiaria-SAI takeover and must sell out by the end of this year.

The regulator has asked Unipol to sell the stake to relinquish all ties with Mediobanca which brokered the merger deal which saved Italy’s second-biggest insurer from bankruptcy along with the bank’s own 1.1 billion-euro exposure to Fondiaria.

The share placing, carried out through broker Equita SIM, has a price range of 5.8 euros ($7.84) to 5.88 euros. The accelerated bookbuild for the deal will close by Thursday morning, the sources said.

Reporting by Isla Binnie and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
