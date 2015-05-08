Mediobanca sees Vivendi as stable investor in Telecom Italia

A man walks walk past the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MILAN (Reuters) - The arrival of France’s Vivendi (VIV.PA) as a “stable” shareholder in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) is good news for the Italian phone company, the chief executive of Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) said on Friday.

“The presence of Vivendi, which is a listed company with a solid balance sheet, led by an entrepreneur who has proved he can generate value, is great news for Telecom Italia,” Alberto Nagel told a media call.

“To have a stable shareholder such as Vivendi will allow Telecom Italia to have a steadier medium-to-long term strategy thanks to the support of a stable shareholder,” he said.

Nagel confirmed Mediobanca will sell its stake in Telecom Italia once holding company Telco, through which it currently own the stake, receives a green light from Argentina’s regulators to dissolve.