Italy's Mediobanca sells Telecom Italia stake on market: source
#Deals
June 30, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Mediobanca sells Telecom Italia stake on market: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a Telecom Italia phone booth in Rome August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) has sold its 1.6 percent stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) on the market in recent days, a source within the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sale follows the dissolution of the Telco consortium which controlled 22.4 percent of the phone group and of which Mediobanca was part, along with Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC), Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI) and lender Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Luca Trogni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
