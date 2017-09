MILAN (Reuters) - A merger between Italian investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is not in sight and neither bank has plans in this direction, Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel said on Monday.

“A merger is not in our projects, it’s not in our plans nor in the plans of UniCredit,” Nagel told a shareholder meeting, in response to a question by a shareholder.