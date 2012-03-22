Mediolanum CEO expects bumper year ahead

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum MED.MI is flagging a bumper year for its shareholders in 2012 partly due to an influx of cheap money from the European Central Bank that will help profits bounce back strongly.

“We expect an explosive first quarter,” Mediolanum Chief Executive Ennio Doris told Reuters on Thursday, adding he was confident 2012 would be a year “never seen in our history.”

In a telephone interview Doris said he expected this year’s net earnings to be above the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of 258 million euros.

Mediolanum, one of Italy’s biggest asset managers, reported a 70 percent fall in net profits last year due to writedowns in Greek bonds and other assets.

Earlier on Thursday, Mediolanum said its net profit last year had been undermined by an 85 million euro impairment on Greek bonds and write-downs on other investments.

He said Mediolanum had tapped 3 billion euros of cheap cash in two three-year liquidity tenders from the European Central Bank that were held in December and February.

The ECB provided the cheap money to improve liquidity in the euro zone financial markets and help banks with funding issues related to the euro zone debt crisis.

Analysts expect this cash to boost Mediolanum’s earnings significantly in coming years thanks to the low cost of the funding and the opportunities for making money via a “carry trade” on Italian bonds.

Mediolanum has an exposure to Italian government bonds of 10.7 billion euros, some 80 percent of which mature before 2014.

Mediolanum, which suffered from Italy’s sovereign debt crisis, is also counting on a boost to earnings from the gradual recovery in market conditions this year.

“Performance fees in January-February were 47 million euros,” Doris said, more than half the performance fees posted for the whole of 2011.

Doris said Mediolanum would pay a dividend on 2012 results that was “much higher” than that of the previous year.

In 2011 the group is offering 0.11 euros per share.

At 1600 GMT Mediolanum shares were down 3.9 percent while the European financial services index .SXFP was down 1.2 percent.

($1 = 0.7582 euros)