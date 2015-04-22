FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy court ruling on Fininvest's Mediolanum stake seen in coming days - source
April 22, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Italy court ruling on Fininvest's Mediolanum stake seen in coming days - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on as he arrives at the Sacred Family Foundation, where he will serve part of his one-year tax fraud sentence by doing community service with the elderly, in Cesano Boscone, a small town on the outskirts of Milan May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian court has discussed a request by Fininvest, the holding of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, to block a forced sale of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum and its decision will be made public in the coming days, a court source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Fininvest, which owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, was ordered by the Bank of Italy last October to sell a 20 percent stake because Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

Fininvest has appealed against the central bank’s decision and an administrative court in Rome was initially expected to unveil its ruling on this appeal on Wednesday.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Paolo Biondi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
