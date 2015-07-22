Crude values fall in Med market on lack of pre-holiday buying

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude and other grades in the Mediterranean fell on Wednesday despite robust refining margins as scant buying ahead of August holidays increased concerns about a crude oil glut across Europe.

In the Platts window, Litasco offered a Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.09 a barrel, some 35 cents weaker than previous price estimates, but found no buyers, traders said.

Lighter grades also came under pressure with CPC offered by Glencore and Vitol at dated Brent plus 10 cents and at dated Brent flat, some 30 to 40 cents weaker than previous prices estimates. Azeri was offered by Socar some 10 cents weaker at dated Brent plus $2.30 a barrel.

“Usually, every year you would see a few days of decent buying activity ahead of holidays but this year it has yet to materialize,” one trader in the Mediterranean said.

A drop in oil prices this month is likely to be short-term and will not deflect OPEC from its policy of keeping output high to defend market share, delegates from Gulf OPEC members and other nations said.

In the Baltic, Shell and Total bid in the Platts window for Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.65-$1.70, unchanged from previous levels, but found no buyers, traders said.

However, outside the window Surgut sold a cargo from the Baltic sea port of Primorsk to Shell at stronger levels estimated at around dated Brent minus $1.50 and a cargo from the port of Ust-Luga to Total at dated Brent minus $1.60 a barrel.

Azeri state energy company SOCAR has resumed oil exports via Russia this month, SOCAR’s president said on Wednesday.

Output from eastern Libyan state oil firm AGOCO has dipped to around 220,000 barrels per day (bpd), a company spokesman said on Wednesday, highlighting the production challenges in the conflict-ridden North African country.