FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medivation board rejects Sanofi's $9.3 billion takeover offer
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 29, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Medivation board rejects Sanofi's $9.3 billion takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's Sanofi Pasteur headquarters in Lyon, France, October 26, 2015. French drugs firm Sanofi will present its Q3 results on October 29. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

(Reuters) - Medivation Inc MDVN.O said on Friday its board rejected an unsolicited $9.3 billion takeover proposal from Sanofi SA (SASY.PA), saying the offer undervalued the company and its pipeline of oncology drugs.

The French drugmaker went public with its $52.50 per share cash offer on Thursday. Medivation’s shares were trading at $56.41 before market open on Friday.

“Our Board strongly believes that Medivation’s business plan will deliver value to our stockholders that is far superior to Sanofi’s offer and unanimously rejects your proposal,” Medivation said in statement.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.