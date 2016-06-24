Glass Lewis urges Medivation shareholders to support current board

French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016.

(Reuters) - Medivation Inc MDVN.O said shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co has recommended the cancer drug maker's stockholders to not support Sanofi SA's (SASY.PA) efforts to replace the company's board members.

Sanofi wants to oust Medivation's board to put in place directors in support of its $52.50 offer to buy the company. Sanofi has promised to raise the offer if Medivation agrees to engage and provide key information.

Medivation rebuffed Sanofi's offer after which the French drugmaker went public with its bid in April, setting up what could be a lengthy takeover battle.

By taking the offer public, Sanofi is likely more interested in pressuring Medivation into a sale than giving sufficient time to conduct a full review, Medivation cited Glass Lewis as saying.