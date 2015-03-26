FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Medivir in partner talks for drug candidate MIV-802
#Health News
March 26, 2015 / 2:35 PM / in 3 years

Sweden's Medivir in partner talks for drug candidate MIV-802

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish pharmaceutical company Medivir is in ongoing discussions to license hepatitis C drug candidate MIV-802 to another firm, it said on Thursday.

In December Medivir said MIV-802 had been selected as a candidate drug and entered non-clinical development.

“It is almost unlikely that we will take it trough a phase-II,” Chief Executive Niklas Prager told a meeting of investors, analysts and media and added that it is more likely that the company will sign a partner agreement for the drug candidate’s further development.

“We have discussions going on in that area,” Prager said.

Medivir has the ambition to deliver on average one drug candidate every year, and to maintain an average of one project in the first phase of clinical development.

Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik

