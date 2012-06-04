FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LabCorp to buy rival Medtox for $245 million
June 4, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

LabCorp to buy rival Medtox for $245 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lab-testing company Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH.N) will buy smaller rival Medtox Scientific Inc MTOX.O for $27 a share, or about $245 million, in cash.

The deal, which represents a premium of 37 percent over Medtox’s Friday close of $19.70, has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2012.

“This acquisition provides a strong foundation for growth in (the specialized toxicology testing) business, as we build and expand LabCorp’s toxicology center of excellence,” Laboratory Corp’s CEO David King said in a statement.

LabCorp shares were trading at $82.80 in early morning trade Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

