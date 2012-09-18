FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific wins CRT heart device appeal against Medtronic
#Health News
September 18, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Boston Scientific wins CRT heart device appeal against Medtronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp won a round in a legal battle with Medtronic Inc on Tuesday over an implantable medical device called a CRT, which gives the heart electrical jolts if it fails to pump blood properly.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it was vacating a ruling from a Delaware court that Medtronic did not infringe on the Boston Scientific patents.

It remanded the case to the lower court for reconsideration.

Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

