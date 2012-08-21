Medtronic post higher quarterly earnings

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings as sales in its smaller divisions outweighed continued weakness in its key cardiac rhythm management unit.

Net earnings rose to $864 million, or 83 cents per diluted share, in its fiscal first quarter ended July 27, from $821 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, in the year ago period.

Quarterly sales increased to $4.01 billion from $3.95 billion a year ago.