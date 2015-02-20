FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic's device for varicose veins wins FDA approval
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 20, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Medtronic's device for varicose veins wins FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Medtronic Inc’s device to permanently treat varicose veins on the legs.

The VenaSeal closure system works by sealing the affected veins using an adhesive agent injected through a catheter.

Varicose veins are swollen veins that are usually blue or dark purple. They often cause muscle cramps and an uncomfortable, heavy feeling in the affected area.

Veins contain tiny valves that stop blood from flowing backwards. Damage to these valves can cause blood to swell in the veins.

Since the device does not use heat application or cutting, the in-clinic procedure allows patients to quickly return to normal activities. (1.usa.gov/1Asb0bb)

The device is manufactured by Covidien LLC, whose acquisition Medtronic completed last month.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.