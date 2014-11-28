FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medtronic wins conditional EU approval for $43 billion Covidien buy
November 28, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Medtronic wins conditional EU approval for $43 billion Covidien buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jay Radcliffe displays a Medtronic Corp insulin pump at his home in Meridian, Idaho October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losnes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. medical device maker Medtronic (MDT.N) gained European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its $43 billion takeover of Covidien Plc COV.N after agreeing to sell its Irish rival’s drug-coated balloon catheter business.

The deal will put Medtronic on about the same footing as global leader Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and take it a step closer to moving to Ireland where it could have access to revenues earned outside the United States without paying taxes on them.

The European Commission said the sale of Covidien’s Stellarex business would sooth concerns that the deal would reduce innovation in this area. Covidien clinched a deal to sell Stellarex to Spectranetics on Nov. 3.

U.S. authorities cleared the takeover earlier this week with the same condition.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

