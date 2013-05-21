Medtronic profit beats estimates as international sales jump

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong international sales, a lower tax rate and demand for new heart stent products, sending its shares up 5 percent in late-morning trading.

Medtronic has been expanding in fast-growing emerging markets such as China and India to offset lower demand in the United States. In its home market, more Americans are struggling to pay for healthcare in a weak economy, demand for many medical procedures has slowed, and hospitals have pushed back hard on pricing for medical devices.

Medtronic, whose products range from insulin pumps to implantable heart defibrillators to brain stimulation devices, said its core heart and spinal device markets were stabilizing.

Chief Executive Omar Ishrak, on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, said the company maintained or increased its market share in almost all of its businesses in the latest quarter.

“We are optimistic this stabilization should continue as we roll out our new products,” Ishrak said.

The medical device markets in which the company competes are growing 1 percent to 3 percent annually overall, the CEO said in an interview.

“The markets are not growing at the pace we’ve shown that we can grow. So obviously we are taking share,” Ishrak said. He emphasized the company is committed to delivering consistent growth going forward.

Minneapolis-based Medtronic’s net earnings were $969 million, or 95 cents per share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended April 26, compared with $991 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, it earned $1.10 per share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected $1.03, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medtronic said it took restructuring charges for manufacturing consolidation and the elimination of 2,000 jobs worldwide, primarily in its spine and cardiac and vascular groups.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $4.46 billion, with revenue from emerging markets jumping 13 percent to $521 million.

Sales of drug-eluting stents increased 22 percent on a constant-currency basis, driven by share gains for the Resolute Integrity product.

“Across the board, it looks like it was a pretty good quarter,” said Aaron Vaughn, an analyst with Mid-Continent Capital, which has $1.9 billion under management and does not own Medtronic shares.

Sales of implantable heart defibrillators increased 1.5 percent to $755 million, while sales of pacemaker systems rose 3 percent to $505 million. Sales of spinal products fell 1 percent to $811 million.

Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said solid defibrillator sales were a primary driver of strength in the quarter, with Medtronic gaining market share from rivals overseas, helped by new product launches.

Medtronic said it was working to resolve deficiencies in quality systems in the manufacture of its insulin pumps, identified recently by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during an inspection. The issues are delaying the launch of its next-generation insulin pump.

The company is also addressing a previously disclosed FDA warning letter regarding its neuromodulation business.

Medtronic forecast fiscal 2014 earnings of $3.80 to $3.85 per share and revenue growth of 3 percent to 4 percent on a constant-currency basis. Analysts on average have forecast earnings of $3.84 a share.

The company’s shares rose $2.66 to $52.55 in late-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.