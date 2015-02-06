FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medtronic to pay $2.8 million to resolve false claims: U.S. Justice Department
February 6, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Medtronic to pay $2.8 million to resolve false claims: U.S. Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Medical device manufacturer Medtronic has agreed to pay $2.8 million to resolve allegations that it caused certain physicians to submit false claims to federal healthcare programs for a medical procedure known as “SubQ stimulation,” the Justice Department said on Friday.

The United States alleged that from 2007 through 2011 Medtronic knowingly caused dozens of physicians located in more than 20 states to submit claims to Medicare and TRICARE for SubQ stimulation that were not reimbursable. 

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Emily Stephenson

