Video app Meerkat to allow live-streaming from GoPro cameras
#Technology News
July 23, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Video app Meerkat to allow live-streaming from GoPro cameras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GoPro camera is seen on a skier's helmet as he rides down the slopes in the ski resort of Meribel, French Alps, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

(Reuters) - Users of GoPro Inc’s high-end cameras will be able to directly stream video shot by their cameras onto live-streaming video app Meerkat.

GoPro4 camera owners can use the Meerkat app on their Apple iPhones to live-stream, according to a video posted on Meerkat's Twitter page on Thursday. (bit.ly/1IojJlV)

The move by Meerkat to integrate with GoPro is its latest to top rival Periscope, owned by Twitter Inc.

Earlier this month, Meerkat introduced a feature called ‘Cameo’, which lets any viewer take control of a live stream.

Meerkat, which boasts celebrity users such as talk show host Jimmy Fallon, lets people stream videos that cannot be rewatched. Periscope, on the other hand, allows users to save videos.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
