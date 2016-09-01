Taiwan appoints local banking veteran as Mega Financial chairman

A sign of Mega Financial Holding Co is seen outside its headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan August 23, 2016.

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's finance ministry has named Michael C.S. Chang chairman of state-owned Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd, putting a banking veteran at the helm of a firm whose banking unit was found in breach of anti-money laundering rules in the United States.

The statement on Chang's appointment on Thursday, which confirmed what sources previously told Reuters, comes a day after Shiu Kuang-si quit as chairman after just two weeks in the post, citing "pointless accusations" and saying his role was "not beneficial to clearing up the problem".

Shiu had been Mega Financial' s president during the time that New York authorities found the local bank branch paid lax attention to risk exposure in Panama. The branch was subsequently fined $180 million for anti-money laundering violations in the United States.

The U.S. fine, the first for a Taiwan-based financial institution in a decade, prompted Taiwanese prosecutors to summon current and former Mega executives for questioning, as well as a former finance minister.

Taiwan's cabinet also formed an emergency task force to supervise an investigation into Mega Financial' s New York operations, with regulatory staff traveling this week to the United States and Panama.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), during its previous term in office, had appointed Chang as chairman of First Financial Holding Co Ltd, another major state-controlled financial firm, where he held the position from 2006 to 2008.

Chang, a trained accountant, also has experience in crisis management, according to industry veterans in Taiwan, and has held senior roles at local banks and investment trusts on the island.